I dont know why Shettar joined the BJP, it is up to his conscience: DCM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: "Jagdish Shettar also said yesterday that he will not join the BJP. I don't know why he joined the BJP today, what pressure he had. This is a matter for their conscience," said DCM DK Shivakumar.

Responding to a question asked by the media about Vidhan Parishad member Jagdish Shettar re-joining the BJP, DCM Shivakumar said this at the KPCC office that, "Yesterday, Shettar informed me that I am being invited by the leaders and workers of his constituency to come back to the BJP. Congress party has given me political life. Therefore, he said that he will not go to BJP. Trusting his words, I responded to the media in Mysore that he would not go back to the BJP. Now through the media came the news that Shettar has joined the BJP office in Delhi.

He said, The Congress party treated him with great respect as he was a senior leader. Recently, Shettar had made many statements against the BJP on various issues ranging from the Ram Mandir issue. The media itself is analyzing that the trust we have placed in them has been compromised. Officials have informed that he called the Chairman of the Legislative Council and said that he will send his resignation by fax. It is not known whether they were forcibly taken away under pressure. I will respond after seeing his statement.

When asked to Shettar by media on joining BJP he had said that he had rejoined the BJP in the interest of the country, Shivakumar said, “Didn't he know the interest of the country when he was not given the ticket? Did the Congress party not know the interest of the country when it respectfully nominated him as a member of the Legislative Council?

When asked if he was lured, he said, “They should say it themselves. The Congress party treated him with great respect. We also have a conscience. They also have a conscience. Congress party's behavior is different, BJP's behavior is different. As KPCC president, I had given him the B form. "I have not received his resignation letter," he said.

When asked whether he thinks the members of the Sangh Parivar are not worthy of trust, he said, "Why do you make such a fuss in all matters? Sangha does their work. Politicians do our job. What is the association with it? If he belonged to the Sangh Parivar, would he have left the BJP and joined the Congress? Shettar is a politician, why should he be seen as a member of the Sangh?" he asked.

Laxman Savadi also came to the party along with Shettar and when asked whether the party would keep him, he said, "Why Shettar left is a different matter. Otherwise no one else will go to the BJP. Although Shettar was rejected by the people by 35,000 votes, we treated him with respect and gave him a seat in Parishad. All that is left is their conscience and the matter left to the people," he said.