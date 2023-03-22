I pity Siddaramaiah, says JD(S)chief Kumaraswamy

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said he feels pity on Congress legislative arty leader Siddaramaiah's present. condition Speaking to mediapersons after visiting the spot of valedictory function of JDS Pancharatnarath yatra on outskirts of Mysuru city on Tuesday he said that Siddaramaiah was chief minister for five years, deputy chief minister twice and has presented 13 budgets as state finance minister who cannot find a safe assembly constituency.





He said he would not criticise Siddaramaiah's condition but felt pity on him. He said this is a situation facing an experienced politician. He said the Pancharatnarath yatra valedictory ceremony stage is being prepared in an area of about 100 acres. 10 lakh people will participate in this programme. He said that the campaign for the 2023 assembly elections will officially begin.





He said "I congratulate Adi Chunchanagiri mutt Pontiff Nirmalananda Swamiji for calling the people who were making unnecessary discussions about the Vokkaliga warriors Urigowda and Nanjegowda issue and the people who were going to make a movie. I will not talk about this," Kumaraswamy said. We are ahead in five out of six constituencies in Kolar district. If Kolar wins, we will win. Kumaraswamy commented on Siddaramaiah withdrawing from the Kolar contest saying that Siddaramaiah may have withdrawn by naming the High Command.





"Deve Gowda has already held a meeting of local MLAs and MPs on Monday about who will be Hassan's candidate. A second list has been prepared and the name of Hassan's candidate will be there in that list. I, HD Deve Gowda and Ibrahim will sit together and select a good candidate. There is no doubt, Rajegowda's name has also been proposed for Hassan' he said .





JD(S) has also requested the Election Commission to conduct the upcoming assembly elections in one phase, and there is doubt that transparent elections will be held in the state. But only a few parties are told to hold transparent elections," Kumaraswamy quipped.





nswering the question that Kumaraswamy will contest from two constituencies he said, "There is no question of me contesting the elections from two constituencies. It is a lie that I will file nomination papers in Mandya. I will not contest anywhere except Channapatna' he asserted. Kumaraswamy clarified that he has already completed the election campaign in Channapatna and said that we will field a candidate for the next election in Kanakapura and win Kanakapura as well.





On 26th, HD Deve Gowda was planned to do a road show from Bengaluru to Mysuru. However, the road show has been cancelled due to doctor's advice. He said that we will conduct a road show only in Chamundeshwari constituency. 'I welcome that actress Ramya is entering the state politics again. I don't mind her contesting in Channapatna and other constituencies. Film actors and actresses naturally have popularity. she can contest in 30 constituencies , we don't mind " he answered the journalist's question.





Congress has released its fourth guarantee card. This is not a guarantee card, but a duplicate card. They don't say where they get the money for these projects. They are only issuing guarantee cards'. Kumaraswamy lashed out at the Congress saying that many Congressmen have lost and retired after the election.