IAS topper Nandini is new Ballari Zilla Panchayat CEO

Bengaluru: The 2016 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) topper, K R Nandini, has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ballari Zilla Panchayat. Earlier, she served as assistant commissioner Tiptur in Tumkuru.



Soon after assuming office, Nandini said she will need some time to understand the core issues that have been confronting Ballari region, but her first priority would be on initiating measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in her zone. Ballari had been reporting over 400 Covid positive cases each day, while the quarantine regulations have been eased.

"When the government eases restrictions, it will definitely pose a challenge in containing the spread of the virus. That said, the government has to ease curbs to put the economy back on track," Nandini said hours after she assumed charge as the new CEO of Ballari Zilla Panchayat.