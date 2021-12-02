Ideal Jawa employees stage protest, demand wage dues

Mysuru: Demanding back wages that have been held back by the management, Ideal Jawa Employees' Association staged a protest here on Thursday.



The protesters, who gathered near the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner's office, said, "The company declared lockout in 1995 and each employee had to be paid Rs 10 lakh, but they were paid only 10 percent." They asked the authorities concerned to intervene.

The erstwhile Ideal Jawa (India) Pvt Ltd which employed thousands was a leading manufacturer of Yezdi motorcycles. Yezdi was an Indianisation of the Jawa brand. The Czech motorcycle was brought to India by Farrokh K Irani and Rustom K Irani. In 1996, the brand shut its India operations.