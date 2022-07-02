IDIOT syndrome putting more pressure on doctors: Dr Manjunath

Bengaluru: Leading cardiologist and director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Science and Research Dr C N Manjunath said, "Due to IDIOT syndrome among people it is becoming a challenging to treat educated people."

IDIOT syndrome (Internet Derived Information Obstructing Treatment) is when people blindly trust all the medical information available online and stop their treatment abruptly without consulting their doctor.

Participating in a programme to honour senior doctors and their family members as part of the National Doctors' Day at United Hospital, Jayanagar, Dr Manjunath said due to innovations in technology, the expectations of people and patients on doctors are increasing, "People are getting information about their ailments and diseases available on internet.

Amidst the explosion of information technology, the expectations of the patients and their relatives have increased. Doctors are overwhelmed when people rush to the hospital with unrealistic expectations. In this changed context, the need for a specialist doctor to have not only technical and professional skills but also communication skills has increased a lot", he said.

Doctor's Day is a day to encourage the busy working doctors among us. The pressure on doctors who work from morning to midnight is increasing day by day. It is a matter of great pride that the United Hospital, started by young doctors, is honouring senior doctors and their families for their tireless service in the midst of pressure.

Dr Manjunath said diagnostic tools are essential for a successful physician. "The state-of-the-art 384 Slice CT equipment with ultra-low radiation at United Hospital is helpful in reducing the pressure on doctors. Due to IDIOT syndrome which is more common among people, there is a lot of difficulty in treating people who have got high education. Given the pressure on doctors, there is a need for health camps. He said that doctors are getting sick due to stress and the need to pay attention to their health and family has increased" he says.

Speaking on the occasion, United Hospital Director Dr. Veena Siddareddy said, " We are aware of the pressure on doctors working in our hospitals. As doctors themselves, we are running several incentive programs to reduce the pressure on them.

She said that the service rendered by senior and junior doctors during the Covid-19 pandemic and emergency was commendable.

Executive Director of the hospital Dr Shantakumar Muruda said "Doctors spend more time serving patients than spending time with their families. During the Covid-19 pandemic, not only doctors but their families have also suffered. Our aim is to encourage such doctors and family members who supported them."