IISc Bengaluru Officials Are Removing Ceiling Fans From Hostels To Avoid Suicides

According to students, officials at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru are removing ceiling fans from the hostels in an effort to avoid suicides on campus. In the last two years, it is been recorded that there have been six occurrences of suicide on campus.

Ceiling fans in hostel rooms were becoming substituted by wall-mounted fans, according to students at the country's most prestigious educational institution. According to an internal email written by students to the head of the Student's Council. Workers engaged to replace the ceiling fans had instructed the students that all rooms in all the rooms of the IISc will be done with the removing of fans within the next 15 days. The decision was made in light of recent student suicides in the hostel rooms.

As per the reports, the students conducted a survey in which 89 percent of respondents said that ceiling fans should not be substituted by wall-mounted fans. The majority of the pupils claimed they were unconcerned about the change. Along with the e-mail to the head of the council, a poll completed by students has been enclosed. Furthermore, 86% of students polled believe that replacement ceiling fans with wall-mounted fans will not reduce suicides.

Using this poll as a representative sample of the total IISc student body, it is evident that the student community does not intend to continue with the installation at this time. They don't think it's worth anything. Even more concerning, a non-zero 7% of the population, in addition to the 5-7 percent who acknowledge the change, has been unable to develop an informed opinion on the subject. The subject that seriously influences or will impact their residence – for the larger part of this era.

However, a youth counsellor described the IISc management's methodology as non-scientific. Bharathi Singh, Youth Counselor and CEO at Samudra Foundation said that the purported decision is an impetuous reaction on the part of the administration. The Institute should focus on the main or basic reasons that students commit suicide. Considering the students are away from home, the management should address stress, anxiety, nervousness, fear of rejection, or academic pressure, as well as personal difficulties, through counsellors.

She further stated that the Institute should concentrate on establishing a student counselling centre and training staff to be sympathetic to students. Management should enlist counsellors who can talk to students on a regular basis and who are available for students to talk to about their psychological and emotional concerns.