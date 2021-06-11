Illicit liquor sales on the rise in Chamarajanagara district 

Chamarajanagara: The sale of liquor in violation of lockdown norms has been on the rise in the district if the cases being booked daily by police and excise department are any indication.



In May, the excise department conducted 115 raids and booked 69 cases. The officials arrested 56 persons, booked 10 liquor shop owners for violation of licence rules and confiscated 220 liters of IML and 29 liters of beer.

The district administration has allowed liquor shops to open from 6 am to 10 am, three days in a week. But many shop are selling liquor even much after lockdown comes into force.

Speaking to The Hans India, district excise deputy

commissioner K S Murali said that he has formed five teams to keep a watch on liquor shops. A 24x7 control room has been set up with a helpline number.

He said in many rural areas some anti-social elements are trying to brew illicit liquor taking advantage of lockdown. Officials raided a few houses and destroyed 600 liters of hooch.

He said the district has recorded 9.3 per cent decline in liquor sales. According to Murali, 18 excise personnel have been infected with Covid-19 so far. He appealed to people to give information on sale of illicit liquor.