IMD forecasts heavy rain across K’taka; orange, yellow alert issued

Bengaluru: Rain activity has picked up once again in Karnataka, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting widespread showers across northern and southern parts of the state over the next four to five days.

An orange alert has been issued for Vijayapura, Kalaburagi and Koppal districts, where heavy rainfall is expected from today. A yellow alert has been sounded for Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Kolar, Ballari, Mysuru, Mandya, Tumakuru, Belagavi, Bidar, Gadag, Raichur, Yadgir and Vijayanagara districts. Other districts including Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Haveri, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Davanagere, Ramanagara and Shivamogga are likely to receive moderate rainfall, officials said.

Several parts of the state witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday, including Malemahadeshwara Hills, TG Halli, Kolar, Gangavati, Aland, Sedam, Humnabad, Afzalpur, Vijayapura, Tavaragera, Sindhanur, Raichur, Munirabad, Manvi, Kalaburagi, Lingasugur, Kurdi, Kembhavi, Indi, Devarahipparagi, Shorapur, Nagamangala, Magadi, KRS, KR Nagar, Ilkal, Chincholi, Chikkaballapur, Bhalki and Basavanabagewadi.

In Bengaluru, cloudy skies prevailed on Friday. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 29.9°C and a minimum of 19.9°C. HAL registered a high of 30.5°C, while Kempegowda International Airport recorded 31.2°C as the day’s maximum.

The IMD has cautioned that September could bring above-normal rainfall across India, estimating nearly 109% of the long-period average of 167.9 mm. However, northeastern, eastern, southern and northwestern parts of the country may witness below-normal showers, IMD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said in a recent briefing in New Delhi.

He added that September temperatures are expected to remain lower than usual across western and central India, northwestern states, and most of southern India, continuing a trend observed since 1980.