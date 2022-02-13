India Opposes International Condemnation Of A Headscarf Dispute In Karnataka schools
- India dismissed global criticism of Muslim girls wearing headscarves in schools as motivated comments on internal concerns
- Rashad Hussain, the US ambassador at large for international religious freedom, tweeted about the hijab banning matter in schools violate religious freedom and marginalise women and girls.
India dismissed global criticism of Muslim girls wearing headscarves in schools as motivated comments on internal concerns on Saturday, saying the subject is being investigated by the state high court.
The statement was released just hours following Rashad Hussain, the US ambassador at large for international religious freedom, tweeted about the hijab banning matter in schools violate religious freedom and marginalise women and girls.
Arindam Bagchi, a spokesperson for the external affairs ministry, referred to remarks made by certain countries about the dress code in Karnataka's educational institutions, but did not name any specific country. Bagchi mentioned in his statement that the matter concerning dress code in several educational institutions in the state of Karnataka is under judicial investigation by the High Court of Karnataka. The setting in which issues are evaluated and addressed is the constitutional structure and mechanisms, as well as the democratic culture and polity.