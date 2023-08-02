Indian army recruitment rally under Agniveer scheme from 2 to 4 August

Mysuru: The Indian Army recruitment rally under the Agniveer scheme commenced on Wednesday at the Chamundi Vihara Stadium. This three day recruitment rally is expected to witness the participation of 1723 army job aspirants from 14 districts.



On the inaugural day of the army recruitment rally, a total of 559 candidates underwent physical tests, out of which 492 were selected to proceed to the next round. The selected candidates were grouped into five batches and put through a series of tests, including a 1600-meter run, 9-feet long jump, zigzag balance, and other physical evaluations, with 90 participants in each batch.

It is noteworthy that the candidates who are part of this rally have already cleared the written test and will now undergo sports activities on the first day and the physical test on the second day at the Agniveer rally. Gaurav Tapa, the Agniveer recruitment officer, shared the details of the recruitment process and mentioned that the rally is being conducted in the culturally rich city of Mysore to accommodate and assess the candidates from the 14 districts.

To ensure the convenience of the participants, accommodations have been arranged at Nanjaraja Bahadur choultry in the city. Furthermore, the organizers have appointed chefs from Nanjangudu and Chamundeshwari Temples to prepare Anna Dasoha for the candidates during their stay. Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and the National Cadet Corps (NCC) have come forward to facilitate transportation for the candidates from their accommodations to the Chamundi Vihara Stadium.

The recruitment rally, which is scheduled to continue until August 4, will witness aspirants from various districts, including Bangalore City, Rural, Tumkur, Mandya, Bellary, Chamarajanagar, Ramanagara, Chikkaballapur, Hassan, Chitradurga, Kodagu, Kolar, and Vijayanagar.

Mysore District Collector, Dr. KV Rajendra, visited the recruitment rally site to review the selection process and ensure all necessary preparations are in place. The support from the district authorities reflects the significance of this recruitment rally for the youth of the region, providing them with a valuable opportunity to serve the nation through the Indian Army.