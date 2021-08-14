Indian Navy's Operation Samundra Setu-II augmented medical oxygen requirements in Covid second wave

The Covid-19 pandemic brought unprecedented challenges before the government. The health infrastructure was at its perils. Amidst this chaos the Indian Navy was brought in to join the nation's effort in containing the spread of the virus.



Since its outbreak in early 2020, the Indian Navy has been at the forefront of fighting the pandemic and has assisted the national cause wholeheartedly.



In April 2021, when the extraordinary surge of the second wave of Covid-19 put tremendous pressure on the country's health infrastructure and capacity, the Indian Navy (IN) launched Operation Samudra Setu-II to augment the national mission for meeting medical oxygen requirementsmedical oxygen requirements.

On April 30, this year the Indian Navy launched Op Samudra Setu II. Ten Indian Navy warships from all three Naval Commands in Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Kochi were deployed for shipment of Liquid Medical Oxygen filled containers, concentrators, PPE, COVID test kits, Ventilators and other medical equipment from friendly foreign countries across the expanse of the Indian Ocean Region, from Persian Gulf to South East Asia.



The Indian Navy apprised the newspaper that during the operation IN ships were deployed to Vietnam, Brunei and Singapore in the east and Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Oman in the west. A total of 1150 Metric Tons of LMO and 319 KL Oxygen in cylinders have been transshipped to India till date.

As the name of the Operation 'Samudra Setu' suggests, this maritime Bridge by the Indian Navy ships ensured critical medical supplies to our country. Subsequently, IN Ship Airavat was deployed for delivering 100 Metric Tons LMO and 300 concentrators to Jakarta, Indonesia as part of assistance by Govt. of India to Govt. of Indonesia in combating COVID-19.

While onboard the crew of the ship adhered to the Covid protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.



A senior Naval officer informed, "The basic guiding principles to prevent transmission of the infection onboard ships and submarines have been in vogue in the form of OCTAD strategy since the onset of the Pandemic which includes hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette, social distancing measures, safe travelling, environmental cleaning & disinfection, keeping mentally & physically fit, awareness and self-reporting of illness. Further, a unique strategy "Sea Bubble/ DETSEA (Detach and Seaworthy)" has been followed by IN ships and submarines for sustained operational readiness. SOPs were promulgated and are in place to contain the virus onboard in case of occurrence of COVID-19 case(s) at sea as well as while in harbour."



While the operational units and work places continued to adopt stringent and robust protocols, IN healthcare facilities responded to the second wave with alacrity and minimised the overall impact of the second wave on the Naval community.



"The expansion and augmentation of the healthcare capacities included the COVID Care Centres for isolation of mild-moderate cases, ICU/ Oxygen-facilitated beds, testing capabilities and adequate stocking of medical equipment, drugs, PPE and medical stores. The vaccination program extended to dependents and Defence civilians, after complete coverage of service personnel. Tele-consultation services and tele-helplines were all widely used to combat the pandemic," the officer added.

The Indian Navy undertook Battle Field Nursing Assistants (BFNA) training for first batch of 10 civilian volunteers at INS Venduruthy, Southern Naval Command. The training included basic concepts of hygiene, donning and doffing of PPE, concepts of biomedical waste, carriage of casualty and strategies for infection prevention. 150 beds at Material Organisation and 40 beds at Naval Armament Depot, Visakhapatnam was created by the Eastern Naval Command for civilians. These had been offered to Civil Administration for manning and operation, with all administrative support being provided by the Indian Navy.

A team from Southern Naval Command provided assistance in planning, executing and overall coordination in administration of a temporary hospital that had been set up at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) premises, at Amabalamugal, Kochi. One officer and three sailors were deputed for manning the facility. Southern Naval Command had prepared an isolation facility of 35 beds at Androth and 10 beds at Minicoy. Also, one medical team was deployed at Androth and a second medical team was kept on standby with effect from May 08 at Androth/ Minicoy for deployment at short notice.



Teams from Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam undertook repairs of two major Oxygen plants at Nellore and Shri Kalahasthi, bringing a major boost to the Oxygen supply in the State of Andhra Pradesh. Assistance was provided by Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam to State Administration for early operationalisation of two Oxygen Plants (850 Tons each) at Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd. (RINL), Visakhapatnam.

Six teams from Naval Dockyard Vishakhapatnam, comprising of technical officers and defence civilian, were deployed to assist District Authorities in maintenance and upkeep of Oxygen Distribution Systems by arresting leakages of oxygen, providing solutions to problems of pressure drop and undertaking training of local personnel. 15 hospitals in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Nellore, Tirupati, Guntur, Rajahmundry and Kakinada have been visited till date to enhance the reliability of Oxygen Distribution Systems in the hospitals.

Additionally, Various teams were deployed in consultation with the district administration to conduct fire audits of hospitals in states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala. Audits of 124 hospitals were undertaken by these teams.



Following actions were taken by the Indian Navy



a) IN Ship Sharda was deployed to UT of Lakshadweep (UTL) to ferry oxygen cylinders, medical equipment and medicines.



b) MPV Meghna, a vessel available with IN on charter, was deployed to UTL to embark empty oxygen cylinders from various islands (Minicoy, Agatti, Kavaratti, Kalpeni and Androth) for refilling at Kochi and their subsequent return to these islands.



c) Air effort towards evacuation of COVID patients resulted in a total of eight sorties by IN DO (airlifting of 41 and seven patients respectively) from UTL to Kochi.



d) A total of 229 personnel from IN were deputed for duties at COVID hospitals established at New Delhi, Patna, Ahmedabad and Kavaratti Island for providing aid to civil population.



e) Medical teams were detailed onboard the ships, when they were deployed for assistance to Island territories of India. Medical equipment pertaining to COVID-19 management such as TRUNAT machines and BiPAP ventilators, and drugs such as Amphotericin B and oxygen concentrators were supplied as an additional aid.

