Indian Pharma Fair 14th Edition from Nov 7

Bengaluru: The 14th edition of the Indian Pharma Fair, South India’s biggest pharmaceutical exhibition, will be held at Palace Grounds, Gate No. 9, Princess Shrine, Bengaluru.

The event will be inaugurated by Sri Raghunath Reddy R, President, and A.K. Jeevan, General Secretary, Karnataka Chemists and Druggists Association (KCDA), which also supports the exhibition.

The two-day fair will feature over 70 leading pharmaceutical manufacturing and marketing companies from across India, including Medicant Group, Psychocare Health, Zee Laboratories, Medicef Pharma, Matteo Formulations, Kedar Drugs & Pharmaceutical, Elkos Healthcare, Xieon Lifesciences and many others.