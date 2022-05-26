India’s first ‘Brewer World’conclave begins in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Brewer World (BW) Conclave 2022 – India's first and only event dedicated to the beer and brewing industry in India,started here on Thursday at KTPO, Whitefield. The 3-day power-packed event of panel discussions and presentations from the biggest national and international players in the brewing industry will serve as an education and knowledge hub which addresses several topics including challenges, opportunities, technologies, and more through keynotes, panel discussions, dedicated workshops, technical seminars, and more.

The conclave is hosting over 100 plus exhibitors and brands covering the latest technologies, products, equipment, and solutions available for the beer manufacturers in India. Exhibitors will have the opportunity to meet, network, and interact with their potential customers such as beer manufacturers, micro breweries, craft breweries, OEMs, EPC companies,turnkey project consultants, and more.

Speaking on the event, co-founder and Managing Director - Brewer World, Anitha Raghunath said, "We are thrilled to host the very first edition of Brewer World Conclave 2022. With this event, we wish to give beer the long-lost identity that it truly deserves. The sole purpose of this initiative is to create a platform that will bring the entire brewing community of India together under one roof."

She further added, "The Indian beer industry has been responsible for generating a revenue of US $ 14,981m in 2021. Considering that the market is expected to grow annually by 10.14% (CAGR 2021-2025), the scope of economic benefits provided by the beer industry is huge. Within a relatively short space of just 10 years, India has developed over 250 brewpubs, with newer ones coming up in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Goa, Kolkata, and Chandigarh.

Gurgaon and Bengaluru are where the bulk of them are concentrated. With the revisions in government norms, more states now provide necessary permissions to set up their own microbrewery. We have already received participation requests and registrations from delegates across the country, who are looking to meet, network, and learn from the leading players and vendors in the space."