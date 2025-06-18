India’s First Electric Safari Bus Launched at Bannerghatta: Minister Eshwar Khandre

Bengaluru: India’s first electric safari bus was virtually flagged off today by Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre at Bannerghatta Biological Park, marking a major step toward sustainable wildlife tourism.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Khandre revealed that within the next 4 to 5 months, Bannerghatta will welcome a host of exotic wildlife species including the hunting cheetah and capuchin monkeys from South America. In 2026, chimpanzees, jaguars, and pumas (North American mountain lions) are also expected to be introduced, bringing the total to 10 new exotic animals.

The newly launched electric safari bus is equipped with 22 seats and a 100 kWh battery capacity. Currently, only one such bus is operational as a pilot project, but the minister stated that by 2027, Bannerghatta park aims to become a fossil fuel-free zone (excluding utility vehicles like tractors).

Safari tours currently use diesel vehicles, which contribute to pollution. The electric bus initiative is expected to significantly reduce carbon emissions and enhance the eco-friendliness of the park’s operations.

Surge in Visitor Numbers and New Attractions

Bannerghatta Biological Park has seen record footfall, with over 2.85 lakh visitors in May 2025 alone. The leopard safari has become a major attraction, drawing wildlife enthusiasts and tourists alike.

To accommodate the growing number of visitors, the government plans to implement a smart parking system, with tenders to be invited soon. Additionally, a massive public aquarium is planned as a new attraction, and a detailed project report is being prepared.

Water Supply and Infrastructure

The park, which houses 7 lakes within its premises, will source additional water from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to support both animal and visitor needs, including the upcoming aquarium.

Investigation Into Animal Deaths

Referring to the recent deaths of a zebra and a nilgai at the park, the minister termed it “deeply unfortunate” and stated that an inquiry has been ordered. The Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) has been instructed to submit a detailed report, and strict measures will be put in place to prevent such incidents in the future.

New Zoo in Kalaburagi

In an effort to expand wildlife tourism across regions, Minister Khandre announced that a new zoo is under construction in Kalaburagi (Gulbarga) in the Kalyana Karnataka region. The project is expected to be completed by December 2025.