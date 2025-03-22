Industries Minister offers land near Devanahalli for Jewellery Park

Bengaluru: Emphasising the government’s commitment to boosting jewellery exports, Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil announced on Friday that the government is open to providing land for setting up a Jewellery Park near Devanahalli Airport.

Inaugurating the four-day Jewellery Expo at BIEC, Patil urged industrialists to take advantage of the opportunities in the jewellery export sector and come forward with investments. Highlighting the importance of sustainability, he encouraged stakeholders to establish a net-zero Jewellery Park.

Recognised as the third-largest jewellery expo in the country, the event is organised by the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) and will be held until March 24.

Karnataka continues to be a preferred destination for jewellery manufacturing and exports, offering world-class infrastructure, future-centric policies, and a skilled workforce.

Supporting this growth, the Indian Institute of Gems and Jewellery in Udupi has been training skilled craftsmen, the minister added.

He also spoke about the Common Facility Centre (CFC) in Udupi, which has grown significantly from just 55 students five years ago to over 400 students today, with a focus on imparting various skills, especially to women and youth.

India’s jewellery trade sees annual transactions worth $32 billion, with key export markets including the USA, UAE, Russia, Singapore, and Hong Kong, Patil noted.

Highlighting Karnataka’s industry-friendly and export-oriented policies, Patil said the state has achieved top rankings in several industry-related indices. Karnataka ranks first in the country for attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and second in GST collection.

Additionally, Bengaluru is set to have its second airport by 2033, with preliminary work already underway.

Encouraging entrepreneurs from the jewellery sector to invest in Karnataka, the minister assured that the government would provide all necessary support and facilities to promote growth in the industry.

The event was attended by Kirit Bhansali, Chairman, GJEPC; Saravana, MLC; B.A. Ramesh, JMD, Thangamayil; A.B.S. Sanjay, MD, AVR Swarnamahal Jewellery Ltd.; Niray Bhansali, Convenor, National Exhibitions, GJEPC; Mahendar Tayal, Regional Chairman (South), GJEPC; Sabyasachi Ray, ED, GJEPC; Chetan Mehta, Srikanth

Kari, and others.