Infosys launches advanced AI, cyber security and spacetech centre in Hubballi

Hubballi: IT major Infosys has inaugurated a state-of-the-art centre in Hubballi focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI), cyber security, and space technology. Karnataka Ministers M.B. Patil (Industries & Infrastructure) and Priyank Kharge (IT-BT & Biotech) jointly launched the centre on Wednesday.

The newly inaugurated “Infosys Living Labs” facility is expected to inspire more IT companies to set up operations in North Karnataka, especially in the Hubballi-Dharwad region. According to Infosys, the centre will deliver advanced digital solutions across sectors like AI, cloud computing, cyber security, engineering services, SAP, and space technology.

Calling it a milestone in Karnataka’s digital journey, Minister M.B. Patil tweeted that the expansion of the Hubballi campus from 200 to over 1,000 tech professionals within a few years is a commendable achievement.

He noted the significance of Infosys founders Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty being from North Karnataka and praised the company’s effort to create job opportunities for the region’s youth.

Patil also expressed hope that the Hubballi campus would eventually outgrow even Infosys’ Bengaluru campus and catalyze the creation of more jobs in the region. He emphasized that the centre would provide global services and fast-track innovation in futuristic tech domains.