Initial trends indicate close fight between Congress, BJP in Karnataka

Initial trends in Karnataka indicate a close fight between the BJP and Congress across the state. The JD(S) was also leading in 10 seats.

Bengaluru: Initial trends in Karnataka indicate a close fight between the BJP and Congress across the state. The JD(S) was also leading in 10 seats.

The trends were available for more than 150 seats. BJP and Congress candidates were leading in more than 70 seats each.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah established an early lead in the initial phase against BJP candidate and Minister for Housing V. Somanna.

In Hubballi-Dharwad Central former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar was trailing BJP candidate Mahesh Tenginakayi.

In another important development, former BJP minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has suffered a setback in the initial phase.

In Shivamogga seat where former minister K.S. Eshwarappa was denied ticket, BJP candidate Channabasappa has taken the lead.

