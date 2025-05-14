Live
International wellness centre to pave way for global holistic healthcare
Bengaluru: In a landmark initiative to promote integrative and holistic healthcare, the Sri Paripoorna Sanatana International Wellness Centre was inaugurated on Tuesday at Kaivalya Sannidhana, located within the premises of the Sri Paripoorna Sanatana Ayurvedic College and Hospital, Arjunabettahalli, Nelamangala Taluk.
The ceremony was presided over by Dr AV Srinivasan, President of the Trust, and attended by several eminent personalities and healthcare experts from India and overseas.
The centre has been envisioned as a world-class facility that blends ancient healing systems with modern science, bringing together Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH) under one roof. With a focus on natural healing and preventive wellness, the institution aims to set a global benchmark in integrative health solutions.
Accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH), the centre is committed to offering safe, high-quality, and comprehensive care to both domestic and international patients.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Srinivasan highlighted the centre’s mission to revive India’s traditional medical heritage while ensuring its relevance and accessibility in the modern world.