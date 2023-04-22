It is ridiculous to term Mandya stronghold of JD(S): Sumalatha

Mandya: Mandya MP Sumalatha said that It is ridiculous to say that Mandya district is a stronghold of JDS. Speaking to media persons here on Friday she said that if you look at history, you will know that who won earlier from here.

She said that my target is only against corrupt politics. 'There is a CBI case against JDS MLA CS Puttaraju'she said. The MP lashed out that he was working on settling fire while keeping firewood in his pocket. 'Let JDS leaders show what they have contributed to Mandya. JDS has done injustice to Ashok Jayaram . My son is none other than Jayaram's son. But what did Kumaraswamy do'? She said that he is confident that people will bless Jayaram this time.

Reacting to former CM HD Kumaraswamy's statement that Ambarish is of no use, She questioned who was responsible for Kumaraswamy becoming CM in 2018. 'Ambarish's fans gave him a lesson for being insulted. Congress has been taught a lesson by Ambarish's fans. That is how HD Kumaraswamy became the CM in 2018. Then on the first day he came to our house and had dinner' she revealed. She lashed out at Kumaraswamy asking him to show what these leaders have contributed.

Sumalatha Ambarish, who spoke to reporters in Maddur recently, made a surprise statement that she would contest in Mandya constituency if her superiors suggested. There is a rumour about Kumaraswamy's contest in Mandya constituency. If the party gives instruction there will be my competition. So far the party has not given me any instruction.

Sumalatha Ambarish had contested as an independent candidate in the last Lok Sabha elections and won. JDS candidate Nikhil Kumar lost. The promotion of stars was helpful for her. Junior Rebel Star is now entering the Mandya battlefield. Abhishek Ambarish is ready to break JDS stronghold.

It is said that Abhishek Ambarish is going to campaign. Abhi will campaign in seven constituencies as well. He will seek votes mainly in Mandya, Maddur and Srirangapatna.