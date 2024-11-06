IT Professionals Cultivate Kashmiri Saffron in Coastal Climate

Udupi: A remarkable agricultural feat has been achieved by two young IT professionals from Karnataka’s coastal region, Ananthjit and Akshath, as they have successfully cultivated Kashmiri saffron in the warmer, humid climate of Udupi. This achievement, which challenges conventional understanding of saffron cultivation, was made possible through an innovative approach to climate control.

Driven by a shared interest in agriculture and entrepreneurship, Ananthjit and Akshath set out to grow saffron in the warm coastal town of Udupi. To replicate the ideal cold conditions saffron requires, the two friends transformed a 180-square-foot room on the rooftop of Ananthjit’s residence into a controlled environment, installing air conditioning units, chillers, and humidifiers to maintain a consistent temperature of 6 degrees Celsius.

After a failed initial attempt with local soil, the pair sourced high-quality saffron corms from Kashmiri farmers. Overcoming challenges such as pest control and maintaining hygiene, they persisted, and their dedication paid off with a successful harvest. So far, they have yielded around 37 grams of saffron, with hopes to increase their yield to 50 grams soon.

Saffron is a highly valued spice, with prices in local markets between Rs. 400 to Rs. 700 per gram. Known for its health benefits, especially among pregnant women, saffron is widely used in culinary dishes and traditional sweets. Its applications also extend to natural dye production and medicinal use, with the saffron flower’s petals fetching up to Rs. 20,000 per kilogram.

Ananthjit and Akshath have invested over Rs. 10 lakh into the project, partially funded by a bank loan. While their initial harvest has already brought in returns through brand sales, the duo believes that further research and refinements could enable more extensive cultivation of saffron in coastal areas.

This venture not only marks a breakthrough in local agriculture but also offers a promising avenue for cultivating high-value crops in regions previously considered unsuitable. Ananthjit and Akshath’s pioneering work demonstrates how technology and determination can redefine regional agricultural potential. (eom)