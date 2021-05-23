It's important for students to take Class 12 exams: Suresh Kumar

Bengaluru: Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Sunday said that Class 12 board exams would be held in the interest of the students.



A high level discussion between the four Union ministers, education ministers of States and secretaries of the department took place in which the feasibility of the conducting Class 12 board exams and entrance examinations was discussed.

Kumar said that it was imperative for the students to take examinations as a preparation for higher or vocational education.

He stated that the students would be notified about the examination 15-20 days prior to the schedule and those who miss would be allowed to appear later this year.

"Preparation of question papers for the second year PU examination has been completed. Examination centres will be significantly increased keeping the safety of students in mind.

If the examinations are held in July, then it will be possible to declare the results in August.

Additionally, NEET, JEE, CET, ICAR and other competitive examinations could be held in August," the minister said.