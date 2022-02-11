Jains complain against Muslim leader for derogatory remarks on Gomateshwara statue

  • Menu
Mysuru: Jain organisations have lodged two separate complaints against a media channel and a politician for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the statue of Gomateshwara in Shravanabelagola in Hassan district, during a debate on the hijab row.

The Ananthanatha Swami Digambara Jain Samaja in Mandya gave the complaint at the central police station against 'New Congress Party' national president Ayub Khan on Thursday, alleging that he suggested that the statue should be clothed in a short to cover its nakedness before banning hijab in schools and colleges. The complaint said it hurt the religious sentiments of the community and sought stringent action against him.

The Jain Milan in Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district also lodged a complaint against Ayub Khan in Puttur town police station, demanding that he be booked under IPC sections 153(A), (B), 295(A), 298, 506 and 76 of IT Act.

