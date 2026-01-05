Janardhan seeks Z security, alleges plot by Ballari MLA

Bengaluru: Gangavathi MLA Gali Janardhan Reddy has written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, State Home Minister G Parameshwara and the Director General of Police, seeking immediate ‘Z’ category security, alleging a premeditated attempt on his life involving petrol bombs and gunfire by Ballari MLA Nara Bharat Reddy and his associates.

In his letter, Janardhan Reddy stated that the violent incident at his Ballari residence on January 1, 2026, was not a routine political clash but a planned assassination attempt. “I am writing this letter with extreme shock and outrage. The horrific attack on my residence was a deliberate conspiracy to systematically eliminate me,” he alleged.

Detailing the sequence of events, the MLA said that around 2 pm on January 1, supporters of Bharat Reddy attempted to illegally put up banners inside the fencing area of his house. They were sent away following intervention by his staff and police. However, at around 5.30 pm, Bharat Reddy’s close aide Satish Reddy allegedly entered the premises along with 40–50 men armed with beer bottles, stones and lethal weapons.

“Despite informing the police, they remained mute spectators. The group sat inside my premises, openly challenged us and threatened that they would ‘finish my story’ if I came out,” he claimed, accusing the police of negligence.

Janardhan Reddy further alleged that when he returned home from Gangavathi around 7 pm, Satish Reddy and his men launched a direct attack on the instructions of Bharat Reddy.

“Private gunmen directly targeted me and fired nearly eight rounds at my house. By God’s grace and sheer luck, I escaped unhurt. The police failed to control the situation,” he stated.

The violence allegedly escalated further around 9 pm, when Bharat Reddy himself arrived near SP Circle with hundreds of supporters carrying sticks, stones and petrol bombs. “During this attack, indiscriminate firing was carried out at my house and office. Tragically, an innocent person was shot dead,” Janardhan Reddy said, adding that police later resorted to tear gas, firing in the air and lathi charge to bring the situation under control.

Calling the incident evidence of “jungle raj” in the state, Janardhan Reddy said that a sitting MLA’s residence being attacked with petrol bombs and guns in the presence of police reflected a complete breakdown of law and order. He expressed grave concern over threats to his life and warned that those who conspired to kill him would not hesitate to strike again.

Demanding immediate action, he sought Z-category or equivalent high-level security for himself and his family. He also called for the arrest of Bharat Reddy, Satish Reddy and their associates on murder charges, and strict action against police officers for dereliction of duty.

“If the government fails to provide me adequate security and any harm comes to me or my family, the state government will be directly responsible,” he warned.