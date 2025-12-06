Jarkiholi’s name gains traction as KPCC chief

A dramatic twist appears to be unfolding in Karnataka Congress politics, with discussions on leadership change gaining fresh momentum. Along with talks surrounding the Chief Minister’s chair, speculation over whether the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) will get a new president has triggered intense debate within party circles. Minister Satish Jarkiholi is said to be one of the key contenders for the post, and recent developments have further strengthened suspicions that he may be inching closer to the top organisational role.

Interestingly, Satish Jarkiholi is neither the KPCC president nor the party’s in-charge for Kolar district. Yet, senior leaders from Malur taluk have joined the party in his presence, raising eyebrows across the organisation. On Thursday, Malur leader N. Venkataram formally joined the Congress at Satish’s Bengaluru residence. Downplaying the significance of the event, Satish said the leaders had always been aligned with Congress values and were merely “returning home.”

Amid the ongoing “chair battle” inside the Congress, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar recently met Satish Jarkiholi—an interaction that created considerable buzz within political circles. Reports suggested that Shivakumar had referred to a promise made earlier regarding party positions. Yet again, on Thursday, the two leaders met at a private venue. When questioned about whether the KPCC chief issue was discussed, Satish offered an evasive response, saying they met “only during a wedding ceremony.”

Meanwhile, Minister Priyank Kharge visited Shivakumar’s residence in Sadashivanagar on Friday morning, where the two reportedly held discussions for nearly an hour. Congress MP D.K. Suresh also met his brother, adding to the political chatter.

Adding another layer to the ongoing power dynamics, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the new KIADB office building near Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Friday morning. Interestingly, the CM completed the ceremony and left for Mandya before D.K. Shivakumar could arrive. A surprised Shivakumar reportedly asked Minister M.B. Patil about the CM’s whereabouts, to which Patil replied that the Chief Minister had to leave early for Mandya.

These sequences of meetings, quiet gatherings, surprise inaugurations and strategic political movements have stirred curiosity within the Congress. Inside party corridors, whispers about organisational restructuring and power rebalancing are growing louder. With Satish Jarkiholi’s name repeatedly surfacing for the KPCC president’s post, political observers believe that the Congress may be preparing for significant internal changes in the coming days.