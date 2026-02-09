Jazz India Circuit 2026 concludes with stellar multi-city celebration of global jazz

Bengaluru: The ninth edition of the Jazz India Circuit concluded on a high note this month, bringing together some of the finest Indian and international jazz talent across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Gurugram. Produced by Teamwork Arts, the multi-city festival once again delivered an eclectic blend of genres, collaborations and cutting-edge performances that pushed the creative boundaries of contemporary jazz.

Jazz India Circuit 2026 presented audiences with an immersive live music experience built around artistic exchange and cross-cultural dialogue. The festival showcased an exciting mix of styles ranging from funk, neo-soul and blues to experimental jazz and world music, reaffirming its position as India’s premier platform for global jazz collaborations.

Headlining the 2026 edition across all three cities was the internationally celebrated Benny Greb Brass Band. Fronted by legendary drummer Benny Greb – named among the Top 30 Greatest Drummers of the 21st Century by Batterie magazine – the band brought electrifying energy to the Circuit. An ECHO Jazz Award winner with his ensemble Moving Parts, Greb has performed at major global festivals and venues, adding significant international star power to this year’s lineup.

The festival opened on February 4 in Bengaluru at Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined with performances by Derek & The Cats alongside the Benny Greb Brass Band. Led by bassist Derek Mathias, the Bengaluru-based group set the tone with high-energy instrumental music blending jazz, funk and house grooves.

The Circuit then moved to Mumbai on February 5 at the iconic Royal Opera House. The evening featured Jazzafools, known for their vibrant mix of jazz, R&B, neo-soul and funk. Their performance created a dynamic interplay between Indian and international jazz styles, culminating in a powerful set by the Benny Greb Brass Band.

Gurugram hosted the final leg of the festival on February 7 and 8 at DLF Horizon Plaza, with a special focus on experimental and cross-cultural projects. A major highlight was Acquaphonica by the Federica Colangelo Trio with renowned Carnatic percussionist B.C. Manjunath. The project explored a unique fusion of contemporary jazz, Western classical music and South Indian rhythmic traditions. The evening also featured another energetic performance by the Benny Greb Brass Band.

The festival concluded with sets by Delhi-based fusion band The Blue Shirts and The Interstellar Ensemble, featuring drummer Joost Lijbaart and guitarist Bram Stadhouder. Their sound blended tribal grooves, electronics and improvisation, offering a modern reinterpretation of jazz traditions.

Commenting on the success of the edition, Avik Roy, Festival Producer, Jazz India Circuit, said, “Jazz India Circuit has always been about expanding the idea of what jazz can be in today’s world. The 2026 edition brought together artists who are redefining the genre through fearless experimentation, deep groove and cross-cultural dialogue.”

DLF partnered with the Gurugram leg of the festival, while The Glenlivet joined as a key partner celebrating originality and craft. Vedica served as the hydration partner, with Meinl and Furtados supporting the event as equipment and backline partners.

With its vibrant programming and global collaborations, Jazz India Circuit 2026 once again reinforced its role as a vital platform for contemporary jazz in India.