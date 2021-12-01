JD(S) complains against minister Somashekar for poll code violation

Mysuru: Alleging personal vendetta and violation of code of conduct, JD(S) candidate for Legislative Council elections to Local Authorities, C N Manjegowda has filed a complaint against district in-charge minister S.T. Somashekar.



JD(S) spokesman Ravi Chandregowda has given a complaint to Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham. Chandregowda said, "Somashekar has resorted to derogatory statements against Manjegowda without any proof. When the election code of conduct is in place, he can't talk without proof. The BJP leader is making false allegations for fear of defeat. We expect the authorities concerned to take suitable action."