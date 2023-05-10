Live
- AP govt. hikes HRA to government employees, issues orders
- Voter turnout picks up momentum in Karnataka Assembly polls, crosses 50 percent mark
- PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate prog marking National Technology Day tomorrow
- Uttam calls for regularization of Jr Panchayat Secretaries
- Daughter Of A Daily Wager Scored Perfect 600 In Tamil Nadu Class 12 Results
- AP govt. disburses money into farmers accounts who lost crops due to untimely rains
- The new Waayu app offers cheaper food than Swiggy and Zomato
- Alert! Don't answer WhatsApp calls from these numbers; How to block numbers on WhatsApp
- WhatsApp bug causing some Android devices to falsely report microphone access
- JDS-Congress workers clash: MLA candidate of Mangalore North injured
workers of JDS and Congress clashed at Gurupura ZP constituency in Mangalore city north constituency in the wee hours of Wednesday. The row broke up when two groups confronted each other on the issue of setting up booths in the area. Both party workers abused each other and soon it became a free for all and in the melee the JDS candidate Mohideen Bava also got into the fight and got injured. He later was driven to a local hospital and got treated for minor bruises. Both parties have filed complaint of attempt to murder and assault on each other.
