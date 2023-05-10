JDS-Congress workers clash: MLA candidate of Mangalore North injured

workers of JDS and Congress clashed at Gurupura ZP constituency in Mangalore city north constituency in the wee hours of Wednesday. The row broke up when two groups confronted each other on the issue of setting up booths in the area. Both party workers abused each other and soon it became a free for all and in the melee the JDS candidate Mohideen Bava also got into the fight and got injured. He later was driven to a local hospital and got treated for minor bruises. Both parties have filed complaint of attempt to murder and assault on each other.