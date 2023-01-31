JD(S) honchos bury hatchet ahead of Assembly polls

Bengaluru: JD(S) - the third major force in Karnataka - has resolved its internal strife, which threatened to evolve as a major crisis, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. Trouble had started with former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda's daughter-in-law Bhavani Revanna deciding to contest the elections from Hassan city segment unilaterally.

Bhavani Revanna, the wife of Deve Gowda's elder son H.D. Revanna has made her political ambitions clear on many occasions. But, the party which has been giving the Assembly ticket to Anita Kumaraswamy, wife of former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy, was denying opportunities to Bhavani Revanna all these days.

Anita Kumaraswamy is currently serving as JD(S) MLA from Ramnagar constituency. JD(S) insiders said that there is infighting within the family on Kumaraswamy's family getting the lion's share of opportunities and power. Pritam Gowda, the BJP MLA from Hassan district, the native of Deve Gowda has been challenging the Deve Gowda family's dominance in the region. Preetham J. Gowda had even objected to the visit of CM Bommai to former PM Deve Gowda's residence. Preetham Gowda had targeted Revanna and his family and challenged them to contest elections against him. Amid the controversy, Kumaraswamy had described Bhavani Revanna as a force. "The family members have expressed their feelings. A final decision would be taken in this regard by us.

Bhavani Revanna would be given suitable positions and responsibilities at the right time," he explained. On the other hand, H.D. Revanna had stated that the final call will be taken by Deve Gowda and brother Kumaraswamy on the issue of tickets. Nothing will move in the party without their approval, he underlined. Bhavani Revanna's son MLC Suraj Revanna had stated that if a family member is given a ticket in Hassan, they can win the seats easily. Hassan is a strong base of JD(S). "We have lost it in the last elections. This time we should get it back," he said.