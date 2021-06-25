Jumbo Elephant Died In Bannerghatta National Park Has Been Attributed To Cardiac Arrest

Two days ago, a female elephant was discovered dead in Bannerghatta National Park's Ragihalli region.

According to forest officials, the pachyderm was 35-40 years old, when she died of natural causes.

BNN Murthy, BNP Deputy Conservator of Forests, stated that they found that the jumbo died owing to cardiac arrest while conducting a post mortem. Her digestive system had also been punctured by a sharp branch. The samples were also transferred to a forensic lab for analysis.

Since there was a large downpour a few days before, the official speculated that the elephant may have tumbled down the hilltop and had a cardiac arrest.

There were no visible injuries in her body, and a group of wild dogs had devoured a piece of her trunk. He stated the encounter happened inside the woodland patch, not on the outskirts, putting any speculations of man-animal strife to rest. Two to three trees were also uprooted as a result of the slip and fall.

He further stated that the elephant's demise was not due to a lack of food or water, as partially digested food was discovered in its stomach. Pachyderms can be found in abundance in the national park. There have been no incidences of man-animal conflict, according to forest department authorities, because rails have been installed and elephant-proof tunnels have been excavated.