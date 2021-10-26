Junnasandra stinks of sewage, four months a year

Bengaluru: For the past seven years, residents of Greenville Layout in Junnasandra under Bellandur ward haven't had an entry to their apartment during the rainy season. The nearby roads get waterlogged up to 2-3 feet with stinking drainage water from an overflowing stormwater drain.

During the rainy season, residents have to wade through these water-logged roads for 3-4 months and the children in this area cannot step out for the period.

Residents say that despite approaching authorities on multiple occasions, there has been no relief or action. "A villa layout, Rainbow Drive was built by encroaching the stormwater drain and blocking it. Due to this, every year when it rains, the stormwater drain overflows into the roads. The situation persists for at least 3-4 months" said Ashok Mruthyunjaya, AAP, President of Mahadevapura Assembly. He added that it's not just rainwater that is flooding the roads. "The sewage is being mixed with the stormwater drain and the rainwater-sewage sludge is leaking into the roads," he added.

" We have been facing this issue for seven years now. Due to waterlogging, we have even had cases of snakes entering houses. The stagnant water has also led to an increase in the number of mosquitoes. The situation has only gotten worse for the past 5 years" said a resident.

Another resident said that after spending lakhs to build a graveyard, the sewage-mixed rainwater is now flowing over the graveyard. He added that due to the terrible condition, they have been unable to offer prayers to their deceased beloved family members.

Tax-paying residents who are also experts in their professional fields demand why they are not being given basic facilities. They complain that due to the constant stench and pathetic state of roads, it has become an embarrassing situation to even invite guests to their homes.

To make matters worse, the area also suffers from black spots along the stormwater drain.

"Due to the situation, the area does not get proper garbage pickup. Either residents are asked to come to the main road or are refused service. According to BBMP, the area forms the end of the Bellandur ward and hence does not bear any responsibility", said Ashok Mruthyunjaya. Due to this, residents also have to face a situation of pigs in the area.

Residents say that after approaching authorities, on many occasions, they have visited the site and promised solutions. But the area is yet to see any concrete action from the authorities.

If the authorities fail to provide a permanent solution to the problem by November 7, the Bengaluru AAP party along with residents of Junnasandra plan on staging a protest outside Mahadevapura Constituency MLA, Aravind Limbavali's office and demand for action.