Kamal Pant appointed new Bengaluru police chief

Bengaluru: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kamal Pant has been appointed as the new Bengaluru Police Commissioner in place of Bhaskar Rao, who is transferred to the Internal Security Division as ADGP, an official said on Friday.

"Pant of the IPS 1990-batch is posted as the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner with immediate effect and Rao (1990-batch) is transferred as ADGP in Internal Security Division in Bengaluru," said an order issued by Home Department Under Secretary Nagappa Pareet.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa appointed the high-profile Rao as the city police chief on August 2, 2019, a week after he assumed office on July 26, 2019, replacing Alok Kumar, who is ADGP (Law and Order).

ADGP B. Dayananda (1994 batch) of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Economic Offences has been transferred as ADGP (Intelligence) in Bengaluru, replacing Pant.