Kannada comedy actor Tennis Krishna joins AAP

Bengaluru: Kannada comedian has Tennis Krishna joined the Aam Aadmi Party. Krishna was welcomed into the party by AAP State president Prithvi Reddy at a function held in Bengaluru.

After joining AAP, Krishna said, "Aam Aadmi Party is successful in its efforts to bring about a change in politics of the country. It has brought tremendous change in education, health and sports in Delhi and is now making a mark in Punjab as well. Only AAP can save the country by setting aside corrupt parties. I am proud of entering politics through AAP which is deeply concerned about the common people. The youth of the country should enter politics in large numbers by joining AAP," he said.

Prithvi Reddy said, "AAP is firmly rooted in Karnataka. Film personalities, efficient bureaucrats, farmer leaders, social workers, lawyers, lecturers and other dignitaries from various walks of life are joining the party. The youth are realising that the Aam Aadmi Party is the only ray of hope for the country. The popular actor Tennis Krishna has further strengthened the party by joining us. Clean politics and transparent governance are the motto for all of us and we will work together to achieve this."

Bengaluru City President Mohan Dasari said, "Krishna's father has coached tennis to many personalities including Kengal Hanumanthaiah, Veerendra Hegde and many others. Krishna has also followed his father's footsteps by providing tennis training and became a household name as 'Tennis Krishna'. He has acted as a comedian in more than 650 Kannada films. It is a matter of pride for the party that Krishna, who has acted with great actors like Dr. Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan, Shankar Nag and others, is joining the Aam Aadmi Party today."