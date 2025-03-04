Karkala to Host 33rd Annual Classical Music Festival

Karkala (Udupi district): The 33rd edition of the Karkala Sangeet Mahotsav – 2025 will take place from March 7 to 9 at the B. Manjunath Pai Cultural Auditorium in Karkala. Organised by the Karkala Classical Music Sabha in collaboration with the B. Manjunath Pai Cultural Foundation, the festival will feature performances by renowned and emerging artists, along with a special ‘Kala Sadhana’ concert in memory of Vidwan B. Yogish Baliga, the Sabha’s founding president. According to the secretary of the Sabha, Prakash Shenoy.

Speaking to Hans India, Prakash Shenoy said, “This edition of the festival will be dedicated to the late Ustad Zakir Hussian, the Tabla virtuoso. After charting out the programme for the music festival 2025, we came to know that 9 March is also the birth anniversary of Ustad Zakir Hussian; nevertheless, we had already dedicated the festival in his honour; the last day of the three-day festival coincides with the birth anniversary, which is nothing but providence.”.

The three-day festival will showcase a variety of classical music performances, beginning with a flute recital by Srikar Narayan Upadhyaya, followed by Carnatic vocal concerts by Prajna Adiga and Vidwan Sai Vignesh. The second day will feature a tabla ensemble and light classical singing by students of Saraswati Sangeet School, followed by Hindustani vocal performances by Om Bongane and a jugalbandi between flautist Vidwan Vijay Gopal and sitarist Ankush Nayak.

The final day will include Hindustani vocal performances by Dayakar Bhat and Mahalaxmi Shenoy who is an upcoming Hindustani vocalist and a disciple of Grammy award winner MohanVeena Maestro Padmabhooshan Pandit Vishwamohan Bhatt, culminating in ‘Shraddha Suman,’ a tabla jugalbandi in memory of Ustad Zakir Hussain, featuring Pandit Ramkumar Mishra and Rahul Kumar Mishra. A senior Hindustani music aficionado remembered that Mishra father and son duo will revive the same spirit like the venerable Allha Rakha (father of Zakir Hussain) and Ustad Zakir Hussain who were known for their Jugalbandi in national level music festivals. Accompanying artists include violinists, mridangam and kanjira players, as well as harmonium and tabla musicians from across the country. The festival, known for promoting Indian classical music, continues to serve as a platform for both seasoned musicians and rising talents. Entry is free, and music lovers are invited to experience this rich celebration of heritage and tradition.