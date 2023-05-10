  • Menu
Karnataka: 23 held for poll violence in Vijayapura district
Highlights

The police in Karnataka's Vijayapura district arrested 23 persons for indulging in violence during polling on Wednesday.

Hubbali (Karnataka): The police in Karnataka's Vijayapura district arrested 23 persons for indulging in violence during polling on Wednesday.

The violence was reported from Masabinala village under the Basavanabagavedi Assembly constituency.

According to the Election Commission, a group of villagers stopped the section officer's vehicle carrying reserved Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and damaged two control units, two ballot units and three VVPATs.

The villagers also manhandled the section officer. The District Commissioner and Superintendent of Police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the attack.

BJP leader L.A. Ravisubramanya is locked in a tight contest in this constituency against Congress' U.B. Venkatesh. Aramana Shanker of the JD(S) and Sathyalakshmi Rao of the Aam Aadmi Party are also in the fray.

