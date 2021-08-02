Karnataka: 7 arrested for killing 36 monkeys

Hassan: Days after the death of 36 macaques found in Chowdenahalli of Beluru range on July 29, seven people allegedly linked to the killing of the primates were arrested on Monday. A senior forest official said that the preliminary report suggested suffocation, possibility of poisoning in the death of the macaques.



The Karnataka High Court on July 30 initiated Public Interest Litigation (PIL) proceedings, after taking suo motu cognizance of media reports. Describing the incident as 'disturbing' the Bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, and Justice NS Sanjay Gowda gave orders for the Registrar General to register a suo motu PIL in the matter."It is necessary for the court to take cognisance of this issue in the light of the law laid down by the apex court," it noted.

According to the district administration, out of seven, five have been arrested by the police and two by forest officials. "All accused have been produced before the court after FIRs were filed in their name," Hassan Deputy Commissioner R Girish said. The investigation also found that the accused had not planned to kill the monkeys but had hired a couple, known to be experts in monkey-catching, to ensure the monkeys were trapped and shifted to another place.

It was said that the monkeys were a menacing presence in arecanut and coffee plantations in Ugane village in Sakaleshpur taluk. Enraged by this estate owners Rudregowda and Prasanna engaged Yedhodha and Ramu couple to catch monkeys for Rs 40,000.

On July 28 the couple caught 50 monkeys , stuffed in a gunny bags.But 38 monkies died due to asphyxiation. Panicked owners engaged driver Manja who shifted monkeys to Chowdahalli village ,in Belur taluk and got the bodies thrown there. The villagers who found monkeys in gunny sacks informed Forest department. When the incident reported in media the animal lovers across the state shocked , demanded action against culrits.

The State high court instructed authorities to submit report before August 4. Speaking to mediapersons on Monday DC R Girish said that the forest and police department conducted joint probe and managed to arrest seven persons in this regard. He said a report will be submitted on Tuesday to HC. It is said that accused also perfomed pooja at Anjaneya temple after monkeys died.