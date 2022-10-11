Karnataka AAP opposes areca and pepper import

Bengaluru: The Karnataka chapter of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has raked up the decision of the Central Government to import areca nut and pepper. In a press conference conducted in the city, an AAP Leader has condemned this decision as it allegedly harms the farmers of Karnataka.

Brijesh Kalappa, a lawyer and AAP leader mentioned that farmers in Karnataka are already growing the best quality of areca nut and pepper. Brijesh stated that the Central Government's proposal to import areca nut from Bhutan as well as pepper from Sri Lanka and Vietnam will cause severe repercussions in Indian agriculture.

"The imported areca nut and pepper are of lower quality. Once they flood the market, there will be a terrible misconception among domestic consumers that indigenous areca nut and pepper are of low quality", he said.

Speaking about economics of demand, Brijesh went on to say that this decision from the Central Government will only decrease the demand for areca nut and pepper grown by farmers in Karnataka. "There will be an adverse effect on the cost of these goods, which will reduce the income of the local farmers. When our farmers are producing enough of these goods indigenously, is there a need to import them from abroad?", he questioned.

"In a bid to protect the farmers against price exploitation, the government must impose heavy import duties on the imported goods. Otherwise, the importers will have an unfair advantage over the Indian farmers", Brijesh asserted. He also said that there should be an enquiry and a judicial investigation regarding this matter. According to the AAP unit in Karnataka, a letter has already been written addressing the Prime Minister and the Union Commerce Minister about this topic.

BT Naganna, AAP's Bengaluru City Vice President said that the government's decision is adding insult to injury of the farmers. "The Yellow Lead Disease and Blight Disease are already tormenting the local areca growers for decades now. Recently, the Leaf Spot Disease has also become widespread among the areca trees. The Government should be supporting the local farmers by not importing areca", Naganna added.

Interestingly, the Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Limited (CAMPCO) based in Mangaluru had made an appeal to External Affairs Minister, S Jayashankar on similar lines.

A letter dated May 27, 2022 addressed to S Jayashankar asked for a restriction of areca nut and pepper imports through the India-Myanmar border at Moreh, Manipur