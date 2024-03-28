Karnataka BJP MP PC Mohan Faces Backlash From Party Workers

In a recent campaign meeting organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bengaluru's Shanti Nagar, Karnataka, tensions flared as party workers and local leaders confronted BJP MP PC Mohan. The heated verbal exchange unfolded amidst slogans and raised voices, capturing a moment of internal discord within the party.



The altercation, which occurred during a crucial phase of the campaign, was captured on video, showcasing the intensity of the situation. PC Mohan, a two-time MLA and three-time BJP MP from Bengaluru Central, found himself surrounded by party workers and local leaders as he attempted to address the crowd.

At the heart of the dispute were concerns raised by BJP workers regarding Mohan's perceived lack of action despite being elected as an MP multiple times. Frustration simmered as they expressed disappointment over what they deemed as Mohan's failure to deliver significant contributions to their welfare during his tenures in office.

Questioning the basis of Mohan's candidacy for another term, the workers openly challenged his suitability for reelection. Their grievances reflected a broader sentiment of dissatisfaction with Mohan's performance and leadership within the party.

Former Shantinagar corporator Shivakumar and other BJP workers openly expressed their discontent, drawing comparisons to leaders like Sadananda Gowda who chose to retire. The reference to Gowda's retirement underscored the workers' belief that Mohan should have followed suit, stepping down from his position to make way for new leadership.

As tensions escalated, the situation reached a boiling point, prompting PC Mohan to abruptly leave the venue midway through the event. His departure signaled the severity of the confrontation and perhaps his inability or unwillingness to address the grievances raised by the party workers and local leaders.

The incident shines a spotlight on internal rifts within the Karnataka BJP, highlighting underlying tensions and dissatisfaction among party members. As the campaign forges ahead, the episode serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by political leaders in navigating internal dynamics and maintaining party unity amidst differing perspectives and expectations.