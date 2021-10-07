Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai Will Pay A Visit To The 'Jinxed' Chamarajanagar

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai debunked the superstitious belief that an experience to Chamarajanagar town would result in the loss of power, saying that strength is not everlasting and that every district and town is equivalent to a CM.

On Thursday, President Ram Nath Kovind will launch the 450-bed super speciality hospital of Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, and Bommai will be in town for the event.

The CM stated that visiting each district and location is his obligation and duty. He said that a few taluks in Chamarajanagar district are backward, according to the Nanjundappa Committee report, and it is the obligation of the CM to visit such locations and had attended the district while he was minister.

He stated that he will return to Chamarajanagar town and hold a district review meeting. Only by visiting the sites would he be able to comprehend the region's concerns.

Meanwhile, the CM stated that one's choice of believe or disbelief is up to them, and that power does not last forever.