Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai cancels visit to Kerala border check posts

Mangaluru: Basavaraj Bommai on Friday cancelled a visit to the check posts near the Kerala borders in Dakshina Kannada district after intelligence inputs that the Karnataka Chief Minister might face protests from the people of the adjoining state.

According to the official itinerary Bommai was scheduled to inspect these check posts on Friday morning. However, the programme was cancelled and Bommai would return to Bengaluru after wrapping up his tour in Udupi.

Sources in the department explained that after the Karnataka government imposed strict restrictions on movement of people from Kasaragod district in Kerala border to Karnataka sentiments have been running strong.

Kasaragod district people have been demanding merger of the district with Karnataka state. People of Kasaragod district share the same culture of Dakshina Kannada and depend on the district headquarter, coastal town of Mangaluru for education, health, business and other purposes.

They are upset with the Karnataka government's decision to impose harsher measures at Kerala-Karnataka border areas due to higher cases of Covid infection in the neighbouring state.

Bommai was earlier scheduled to stay in Mangaluru on Thursday night, however, he decided to stay back in Udupi.