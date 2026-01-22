Apple Eyes Big 2025 With Foldable iPhone, Smart Home Hub And AR Glasses

Apple is preparing for one of its most ambitious product years yet, with multiple new device categories expected to debut alongside updates to its existing lineup. From a foldable iPhone and smart home gadgets to augmented reality wearables, the company appears ready to expand deeper into everyday consumer technology.

According to recent reports, 2025 could mark Apple’s entry into segments it has long explored behind the scenes, including smart home control systems and foldable smartphones. These additions may reshape how users interact with Apple’s ecosystem both at home and on the move.

One of the most anticipated products is Apple’s dedicated smart home hub. Initially slated for release last year, the device was reportedly delayed to better integrate with the latest version of Siri. The hub is expected to feature a compact 6- to 7-inch square display powered by the A18 chip. Designed as a command centre for connected homes, it may allow users to control smart accessories, make FaceTime calls, and manage security systems. Apple is said to be offering flexible placement options, including a speaker dock or wall mounting, giving it an edge over the current HomePod devices.

Apple is also believed to be developing a smart doorbell equipped with Face ID technology. The system would wirelessly connect to compatible smart locks and grant access through facial recognition. While the product is still under development and may officially launch later, it could be previewed this year. As with most Apple hardware, strong emphasis is expected on privacy, including encrypted video storage and protection through the Secure Enclave.

On the computing side, Apple may introduce a more affordable MacBook aimed at students and everyday users. The device is expected to run on a version of the iPhone 16 Pro’s A18 Pro chip and could sit below the MacBook Air in pricing. Featuring a 12.9- to 13-inch display and multiple colour options, it may revive the compact appeal of the discontinued 12-inch MacBook. Although it could come with modest specifications such as 8GB RAM and slower USB-C ports, performance is tipped to rival the older M1-powered models, making it a capable entry-level choice.

However, the headline-grabber could be Apple’s first foldable iPhone. Tipped to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, the device is expected to open like a book, revealing a 7.7-inch inner screen and a 5.3-inch cover display. Samsung is reportedly supplying the nearly crease-free inner panel. Apple may also swap Face ID for a Touch ID sensor integrated into the power button. Positioned as a premium offering, the foldable iPhone is likely to command a steep price.

Rounding out the list are Apple’s augmented reality smart glasses. These wearables may debut this year, though commercial availability could follow later. Expected features include built-in speakers, cameras for capturing photos and videos, voice controls, and possible health tracking capabilities, with more advanced display technology arriving in future versions.

If these launches materialise, 2025 could signal a major evolution in Apple’s hardware strategy, extending far beyond traditional smartphones and laptops.