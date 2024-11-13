Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Quashes Rumors On Lifting Bandipur Night Travel Ban

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has put an end to rumors about lifting the night travel ban on the Bandipur stretch of National Highways 766 and 67. Speculation about reopening the roads at night began after Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar made a remark about revisiting the issue during the Wayanad by-election campaign.

While campaigning for Priyanka Gandhi on November 9, Shivakumar mentioned that some representatives had approached him to discuss the Bandipur night traffic restriction. He stated, “We will consider the issue in a way that benefits both states while safeguarding Karnataka’s interests.”

In response, Mysuru BJP MP Yaduveer Wadiyar expressed concern on social media, emphasizing the importance of preserving Karnataka’s ecological heritage and opposing night travel through Bandipur. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Sadananda Gowda echoed this sentiment, cautioning against prioritizing political interests over environmental safety.

The Bandipur stretch of NH-67 links Karnataka to Tamil Nadu through Ooty, while NH-766 connects to Kerala via Sultan Bathery. Since 2009, a night-time travel ban from 9 pm to 6 am has been enforced on this route through the Bandipur Tiger Reserve to protect wildlife. The restricted area lies on the Karnataka-Kerala border, and the ban remains in effect to safeguard the reserve’s ecosystem.