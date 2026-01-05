1st validation flight lands at Bhogapuram airport

Vizianagaram: Marking a major step towards operational readiness, GMR Aero-led GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited (GVIAL) successfully conducted the first validation flight at the Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport on Sunday. The milestone event signals significant progress in the development of Andhra Pradesh’s much-awaited Greenfield airport.

The maiden Air India Airbus A320 validation flight touched down at Bhogapuram, located about 50 km from Visakhapatnam, amidst a ceremonial water cannon salute. The event was witnessed by Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the Government of Andhra Pradesh, and the GMR Group. MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, MPs CM Ramesh and M Sribharat, and MLAs Pusapati Aditi and Ganta Srinivasa Rao were also present.

The validation flight assessed the airport’s airside infrastructure, runway systems, and navigational aids in compliance with the regulatory standards of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). This exercise is a crucial prerequisite for obtaining aerodrome licence and for the commencement of commercial flight operations.

Describing the occasion as a historic milestone, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said Visakhapatnam is poised to emerge as the economic capital of the eastern region. He stated that Bhogapuram Airport would act as a powerful growth engine by generating employment, strengthening regional industries, enhancing connectivity, boosting trade and exports, and unlocking Andhra Pradesh’s vast tourism potential. He added that the project is progressing well ahead of the originally stipulated timeline. GMR Group Business Chairman (Airports) GBS Raju said the Bhogapuram International Airport reflects the group’s long-standing commitment to building world-class national assets that drive economic growth and regional development. GMR Group Deputy Managing Director I Prabhakar Rao noted that the project has achieved over 90 per cent completion and credited the success of the validation flight to the coordinated efforts of all stakeholders.

Named after legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju, the airport is being developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis. Once operational, it is expected to significantly improve air connectivity, promote tourism, create employment opportunities, and contribute to the holistic development of Andhra Pradesh. Initially designed to handle six million passengers annually, the airport will be expanded in line with future traffic growth.