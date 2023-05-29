Karnataka: Coastal performing arts Yakshagana season 2022-23 ends on a high note 

Udupi: In the enchanting village of Mandarthi, nestled amidst the lush landscapes of Karnataka, a grand tradition has thrived for over a century the Mandarthi Yakshagana Melas. These melas, or troupes, are renowned for their captivating performances that bring Hindu mythology to life through vibrant costumes, dynamic music, and enthralling dance. Recently, the village celebrated the conclusion of yet another successful season, marking the end of a remarkable journey.

On a blissful Monday evening, the melodious beats of traditional instruments reverberated through the temple area's Ratha Beedi. A sense of anticipation filled the air as all five Yakshagana troupes gathered, ready to present a mesmerizing spectacle. Villagers and visitors alike gathered eagerly, their hearts brimming with excitement.

The Mandarthi Yakshagana Melas had embarked on an extensive tour, captivating audiences across Udupi, DK, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagalur, and Dharwad districts. Their dedication and artistry shone through as they performed an impressive total of 970 shows during the season. The popularity of Yakshagana was evident as over 19,000 shows had been pre-booked with the melas until the year 2044, a testament to the unwavering faith and adoration of the people.

However, the melas' commitment to their craft extended beyond the regular season. For the past six years, two troupes had been staging daily shows during the rainy season, defying the conventional belief that Yakshagana should not be performed during monsoons. This decision was made to honor the demands and wishes of devotees who had long awaited the fulfillment of their vows. The commitment to the art form and the reverence for the devotees had led to this remarkable evolution in the melas' performance schedule.

The staging of an off-season show was a unique experience, with the Ganapathi pooja and "poorva ranga" rituals conducted separately for each host. Then, the talented artistes from the two troupes joined forces to create a unified performance, captivating the audience with their skillful portrayals and heartfelt expressions. The harmonious collaboration between the melas exemplified the spirit of unity and dedication that defined Yakshagana.

Beyond the stage, the Mandarthi Yakshagana Melas nurtured a close-knit community of performers. With approximately 250 dedicated artistes, the troupes not only ensured the smooth completion of their scheduled shows but also prioritized the welfare of their members. Those who retired were granted a lump sum of Rs 1 lakh, coupled with medical assistance during times of accidents, displaying the melas' deep sense of gratitude and support for their talented artists.

Over time, the number of Yakshagana troupes had increased, with the second troupe forming in 1992 and the fifth troupe emerging in 2004. This expansion was driven by a desire to fulfill the expectations of hosts and reduce the waiting period for shows, ensuring that the cultural heritage of Yakshagana continued to thrive.

As the final notes of the season echoed through the night, the people of Mandarthi looked back with pride and gratitude. The Mandarthi Yakshagana Melas had once again kindled the flames of tradition, transcending time and forging a lasting connection with the hearts of the villagers. The legacy of Yakshagana lived on, its colorful tales and divine performances continuing to captivate generations to come.