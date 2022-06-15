Karnataka Court Issued Cautionary Warning To Couple Who Eloped And Got Married

The High Court of Karnataka issued a cautionary warning to a girl who eloped and married her partner to stay with him. The cautionary mentioned that what she done to her parents could come back to haunt her through her offspring.

T L Nagaraju had filed a habeas corpus case in the High Court, alleging that his daughter, Nisarga, an engineering student, had been carried away forcibly from her college hostel by one Nikhil aka Abhi, a driver. However, Nisarga and Nikhil were brought before Justice B Veerappa and Justice K S Hemalekha.

Nisarga stated in front of the court that she is capable of taking decisions by age as she was born on April 28, 2003. She was head over heels in love with Nikhil and decided to accompany him on her own. On May 13, the two married at a temple and have been living together after marriage.

She did not want to return to her parents and wanted to live with her spouse. She claimed she was acting on her own volition and in a fit frame of mind. The court had some counsel for both the parents and their daughter while documenting Nisarga and Nikhil's statement.

The High Court explained the history of the relationship shared by the parents and children. It mentioned how the parents and children had sacrificed their love for each other. There can be no breach in the family if they love and care for each other, and there will be no need for either children or parents to go to court to safeguard their rights. It added that the unusual conditions and circumstances of this case clearly demonstrate that love is a blind and more powerful weapon than the love and devotion of parents, family members, and society as a whole.

Nisarga was also issued a warning by the court, mentioning that it is past time for children to understand that life is made up of reaction, reverberation, and reflection. The court also added the quotes of 'manusmriti' explaining that no children can repay their parents.

Meanwhile, the court dismissed Nisarga's father's appeal, finding that while the law may govern the terms of a legitimate marriage, as society has no role to play in selecting their choice of partners, including their parents. It is commonly established that an individual's autonomy is defined as the ability to make judgement about life's most important issues.