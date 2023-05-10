Karnataka Elections 2023: A patient suffering from a kidney problem cast his vote

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 is going on in the backdrop and everyone is voting with great enthusiasm. Likewise, a patient becomes a role model for others by asserting their rights.

A 40 year old, Seshadri, a resident of RR Nagar, is undergoing treatment for a kidney problem at Sagar Hospital in Tilak Nagar. Now he has come to RR Nagar from Sagar Hospital in Tilak Nagar to cast his precious vote today.















