  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Karnataka Elections 2023: A patient suffering from a kidney problem cast his vote

Karnataka Elections 2023: A patient suffering from a kidney problem cast his vote
x
Highlights

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 is going on in the backdrop and everyone is voting with great enthusiasm. Likewise, a patient becomes a role model...

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 is going on in the backdrop and everyone is voting with great enthusiasm. Likewise, a patient becomes a role model for others by asserting their rights.

A 40 year old, Seshadri, a resident of RR Nagar, is undergoing treatment for a kidney problem at Sagar Hospital in Tilak Nagar. Now he has come to RR Nagar from Sagar Hospital in Tilak Nagar to cast his precious vote today.





Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X