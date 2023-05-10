Karnataka Elections 2023: KPCC President DK Shivakumar after voting drove an auto

Voters are exercising their rights in the background of the statewide Assembly Election. KPCC president DK Shivakumar is happy driving an auto after voting in his constituency Kanakapura.

In the wake of the election, DK Shivakumar had come to his hometown Doddalanahalli to cast his vote. After voting, he got into the auto and drove the auto for some distance. While DK Shivakumar was happy driving an auto in his village, the villagers were all over clicking selfies with Shivakumar.