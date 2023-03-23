Karnataka ex-CM Krishna, Industrialist Birla, Singer Suman get Padma awards
New Delhi: Former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna, noted industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla and famous playback singer Suman Kalyanpur were given Padma awards by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.
Besides them, billionaire stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who had passed away last year, was given the Padma Shri posthumously.
Krishna, a former external affairs minister, who is "known for his statesman-like vision and administrative acumen during a career spanning more than six decades", was given the Padma Vibhushan, the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.
