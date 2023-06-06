Karnataka: Five killed in Cruiser -lorry mishap

Yadagiri: Five people died on the spot after a cruiser collided with a parked lorry on National Highway 150 at BaliChakra village of Yadagiri taluk.

The deceased identified as Muneer (40), Nayamat (40), Muddat Shir (12), Ramiza Begum (50), Summi (12) All the 5 deceased are relatives. Father Muneer and son Muddasir of Bandi Atmakuru village in Andhra Pradesh have died. Three people from Velugoda village died in the incident.

The cruiser was coming from Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh for the Urus Jatra of Khwaja Bandenawaja Dargah in Kalaburagi. At this time, it collided with a lorry parked on the side of the road near Balichakra. A total of 5 people including a girl and a boy died in the incident. It is said that the mishap occurred when the driver of the cruiser in the sleeper collided with a parked lorry. 13 people sustained injuries in the incident and were admitted to Yadgiri District Hospital. The condition of 5 people admitted to the hospital is also critical.

Yadagiri SP Dr CB Vedamoorthy said that a crusher vehicle hit a lorry parked on the side of the highway. Five people in the cruiser died on the spot. 18 people from Nandyala were traveling in a crusher vehicle to offer prayer at Khwaja Bandenawaja of Kalaburagi was going to Urus. This incident took place at 4 am on Tuesday. He said that 13 injured people have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

A case has been registered in Saidapur police station regarding the incident.