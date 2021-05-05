Karnataka: Government hikes bed charges in Covid hospitals

Bengaluru: State COVID ministerial task force headed by Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C.N.Ashwatha Narayana has decided to hike bed charges in private hospitals for treating COVID patients, to immediately import 5 lakh Remdesivir vials, and to procure RAT kits on a fast track basis. The decisions were taken in the first meeting held on Tuesday after Ashwatha Narayana assumed office as the new head of the task force.

The ministerial task force decided to fulfill the demand of private hospitals to hike charges for oxygenated beds by Rs 1000 per day; ICU bed without ventilator by Rs 1,250 per day; and ICU bed with ventilator by Rs 1,500 per day. The charges for the non-critical care will remain the same at Rs 5,200 per day.

As per this decision, the government will now make payments of Rs 8,000 per day instead of Rs 7,000 per day for oxygenated beds, Rs 9,750 per day in as against Rs 8,500 per day for ICU bed without ventilator, and Rs 11,500 per day instead of Rs 10,000 per day for ICU bed with ventilator. To address the issue of shortage of Remdesiver, it was decided to import 5 lakh vials by calling a short-term tender. Also, in order to speed up the process of testing, it was decided to immediately take measures to procure RAT kits and other necessary consumables like masks, PPE kits among others.

Goonda Act



Ashwatha Narayana also made it clear that those who indulge in irregularities in COVID bed allotment, will be arrested under the Goonda Act.

Speaking to media persons, Ashwatha Narayana said, "The public can call 112 and make complaints about such practices. Extortion of money from COVID patients will not be tolerated. Nodal officers from the police department will be deployed to supervise such issues. Blocking of beds will not be allowed. It will be made compulsory for both government and private hospitals to update the status of bed allotment on SAST portal on a real-time basis."