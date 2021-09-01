Karnataka Government Intends To Implement Administrative Reforms

Karnataka: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has stated that the state government intends to begin implementing the suggestions of the Administrative Reforms Group on November 1 and that an advisory committee would be formed for this purpose.



If the proposals are followed, a plethora of citizen-centric services would be simplified through the use of technology, saving people the time and effort of going from pillar to post.

Furthermore, the Atalji Jana Snehi Kendras at the hobli level provide services primarily linked to the Revenue Department, whereas the Bapuji Kendras at the panchayat level provide various other services. Moreover, some services must be obtained from the district office.

On Tuesday, a review meeting took place with multiple department, where Bommai said that they will consider such actions could be accomplished as soon as possible to enhance administration. Many papers are pending in some agencies, such as Revenue, Urban Development, and Education, according to the CM. He told the officials that they had two months to clear them all. Regarding ongoing court cases, the CM stated that each department will appoint an Under-Secretary or Deputy Secretary to liaise with the Law Department and seek to resolve court cases as quickly as possible. He also asked department secretaries to travel to villages and address local issues. He believes that if officials look into it, many wasteful expenses can be reduced. The CM also stated that the government's financial situation has improved since last year, owing to increased GST collections and an increase in economic activity.

Former Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar chairs the group, which has advocated a single-window agency for almost 800 online services across all departments. All of these services should be provided at BangaloreOne and KarnatakaOne centres, Bapuji Seva Kendras and Common Service Centers, and the Seva Sindhu portal, according to the report. This can be accomplished by utilising more advanced technologies.

Despite this, the panel has advocated e-offices as a way to eliminate physical file transfer and paper communication. It stated that communication or letters can be transmitted by mail utilising digital signatures thanks to the introduction of e-office.

According to the commission, this measure will not only save time but also reduce the pressure on officials. It also suggests eliminating a few positions, notably Regional Commissioners. The majority of these reforms may be implemented without incurring significant costs.